Things To Know Monday, July 24

1. Company files lawsuit against city of Jackson over lease termination at Metrocenter Mall

The Capital City is now facing a lawsuit as Retro Metro, LLC accuses the city of breaching a contract. On July 18, the city council voted to terminate its lease with the company. When the city signed its lease with the company back in 2011, it was for a 20-year agreement. Retro Metro purchased a portion of the Metrocenter Mall. The city of Jackson had been using the space for offices and work purposes. It’s where the Jackson Police Department’s Precinct 2 was housed. Now city leaders have voted not only to end their lease agreement with the company but also to vacate the facility.

2. ‘Clearly the man for the job’: Judge stands behind third-party water manager

FILE - U.S. District Judge Henry Wingate smiles on Aug. 19, 2022, in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File) (Rogelio V. Solis | AP)

A federal judge is standing behind the man appointed to run Jackson’s water system, despite recent criticisms, saying he is “clearly the man for the job.” On Friday, U.S. District Court Judge Henry Wingate handed down a response to the recent complaints brought against Interim Third-Party Manager Ted Henifin, saying most of the attacks were race-based. Wingate, who is Black, said comments made at hearings earlier this month were “reminiscent of times when African Americans have be en on the receiving end” of similar criticisms. “They have no experience in water management, and no logical rationale [as to] why an African American would be better suited to fix a lingering problem which has gone unresolved for decades by past African American leadership,” he wrote.

3. JPD: Man arrested after multiple armed robberies in Jackson

Cameo Stuckey, 30 (JPD)

A man has been arrested after Jackson Police found him responsible for multiple armed robberies. According to JPD, Cameo Stuckey, 30, was apprehended early Sunday morning by the Jackson Police Narcotics Unit after officers spotted a blue Honda CRV, the suspected vehicle used in recent robberies at 3016 Northside Drive. JPD says Stuckey confessed to stealing the vehicle as well as the armed robberies of the store at the same location as the vehicle, the Shell on McDowell Road, a Sno-Bizz, and Daylight Doughnuts on Old Canton Road.

