Mothers of Murdered Sons

Police: Men fire shots at car in Jackson, causing it to crash into power pole

Police: Men fire shots at car in Jackson, causing it to crash into power pole
Police: Men fire shots at car in Jackson, causing it to crash into power pole(WLBT)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police are searching for three suspects who they say shot into a vehicle as it traveled north on Dixon Road in west Jackson.  

A Toyota Avalon crashed into a power pole after police say it was fired at by three males who were traveling in a green sedan.

No one in the Toyota was struck by the gunfire.

One passenger was taken to the hospital for injuries due to the crash. JPD tells us that the suspects in this case were firing assault weapons.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Dixon Road north of Robinson Road will be closed until Entergy replaces the downed pole and restores power.

