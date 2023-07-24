Burger Battle
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Pleasant Start to the Week

Elise’s Forecast
Not expecting much, if any, in the way of rain this week.
Not expecting much, if any, in the way of rain this week.(WLBT)
By Elise Uschmann
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 7:40 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The heat won’t be quite so stifling this week, with highs in the mid 90s most days and less moisture in the air to start the week.

This afternoon will still be decent as far as temperatures and real-feel are concerned. Highs will peak in the low to mid 90s (seasonable) and it will feel close to the air temperature as remnants of the dry air from the weekend continue to stick around. Still not much of a chance for showers or storms in the afternoon.

Dry weather prevails for the work week, but starting tomorrow there will be a little extra moisture in the air. This will make us feel just a touch warmer than the actual temperatures in the middle and upper 90s. Heat index values will increase each day as the humidity rises, and we will feel like triple digits again as early as Wednesday.

Saturday and Sunday will see highs in the upper 90s for most places, and feel more like those dreaded 100-110 degree heat index numbers we saw last week. For now, expect showers and storms to stay out of the picture for the most part as we enter into the weekend.

