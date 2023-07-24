North Jackson Red Lobster will not join list of national chains along I-55 to shut down permanently

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - On Friday, WLBT spotted signs at the entrance of North Jackson’s Red Lobster, stating that the restaurant was closed for business.

3 On Your Side has since learned from city leaders that the national restaurant chain is closing its doors for renovations, meaning it’s not joining the list of restaurants along I-55 that have shut down for good.

At least six chain restaurants have closed along the interstate in the last four years. Hooters shut down in 2019, Luby’s and Fuddruckers in 2020, Outback Steakhouse in the same year, Twin Peaks in 2021, and Cracker Barrel earlier this year.

For a moment, it looked like Red Lobster might join the list. However, Councilwoman Angelique Lee – who represents the ward where the business is located – is happy to report that’s not the case.

“I’ve heard from the constituents that it was in desperate need of remodeling. So we’re happy to hear that they are just closing temporarily and opening up with a brand-new look soon,” Lee said.

Instead, the restaurant is joining a different list, and it’s one that represents positive changes in ward two.

“We still have the Luby’s and Fuddruckers that have just recently been purchased with a new business coming. We can’t disclose what that is yet. We’re taking that Briarwood One building to court right now. We’re trying to get them demolished, so something new should be coming there soon,” Lee said. “We’ve got Amazon distribution last mile center in our ward that just recently opened with 250 new jobs, so we’re trying to keep ward two moving and moving along.”

As for the chains that weren’t as lucky, Lee feels the same issues that plague all Jackson residents may have led to their downfall.

“Restaurants have been struggling all over Jackson due to water and just a lot of infrastructure and crime issues. But you know, Jacksonians are resilient, and we love our southern cuisine. We’re just trying to do everything we can to keep those businesses open,” she said.

The ward two councilwoman was not sure when you’ll be able to enjoy Red Lobster’s delicious cheddar biscuits again. As soon as WLBT hears of a reopening date, you can count on us to pass that information along to you.

On Monday, there were no signs pointing to the fact that renovations had started.

