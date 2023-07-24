Burger Battle
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Mississippi man escapes police custody while receiving medical attention at ER
By WLBT Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MAGEE, Miss. (WLBT) - Police are on the hunt for a man who escaped custody while receiving medical attention.

According to the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office, Terry Bynum, 44, escaped while getting medical attention at the emergency room in Magee.

“Anyone who is caught with or giving assistance to Bynum will be charged accordingly,” the sheriff’s office stated.

