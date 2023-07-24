Mississippi man captured after escaping police custody while receiving medical attention at ER

Burger Battle
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Mississippi man escapes police custody while receiving medical attention at ER(Simpson County Sheriff's Office)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
MAGEE, Miss. (WLBT) - Authorities have captured a man who escaped custody while receiving medical attention.

According to the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office, Terry Bynum, 44, escaped while getting medical attention at the emergency room in Magee.

The sheriff’s office says Bynum was captured near Highway 28 East in a wooded area. He is now in custody at the Simpson County Adult Detention Center.

WLBT at 6p - clipped version