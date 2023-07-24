Mississippi man captured after escaping police custody while receiving medical attention at ER

MAGEE, Miss. (WLBT) - Authorities have captured a man who escaped custody while receiving medical attention.

According to the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office, Terry Bynum, 44, escaped while getting medical attention at the emergency room in Magee.

The sheriff’s office says Bynum was captured near Highway 28 East in a wooded area. He is now in custody at the Simpson County Adult Detention Center.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.