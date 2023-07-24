Burger Battle
Dale’s Taste of Summer
Operation Backpack
St. Jude Dream Home
Senior Salute
Promote Your Business
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Man who disappeared on a river in Mississippi later found asleep on the sandbar

(WLUC)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — Authorities from Lowndes and Monroe counties searched Sunday evening for a man who disappeared on the Buttahatchee River.

Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said the man went tubing with friends earlier that day.

When his friends later got out of the river, they could not find him.

The search began at approximately 6 p.m. and continued until midnight.

Searchers eventually found the man asleep and unharmed on a sandbar.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi defensive lineman KD Hill (55) celebrates his sacking Tulane quarterback Michael...
REPORTS: Former Ole Miss football fan-favorite significantly injured in crash
Cameo Stuckey, 30
JPD: Man arrested after multiple armed robberies in Jackson
2 teens arrested in Forrest County
Bad decision leads to arrest of 2 teens
FILE - A child died after being accidentally run over by their father.
5-year-old dead after being accidentally run over by father
FILE - U.S. District Judge Henry Wingate smiles on Aug. 19, 2022, in Jackson, Miss. (AP...
‘Clearly the man for the job’: Judge stands behind third-party water manager

Latest News

Three families are homeless following a house fire in Louise, Miss., on Monday morning.
Three famlies homeless following Humphreys Co. fire
Where the sheriff is king, these women say he coerced them into sex
Where the sheriff is king, these women say he coerced them into sex
Mississippi man escapes police custody while receiving medical attention at ER
Mississippi man escapes police custody while receiving medical attention at ER
The Shreveport Fire Department and Shreveport Police Department responded to the scene of a...
Driver taken to hospital with serious injuries after colliding with tree