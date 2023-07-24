Burger Battle
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Man arrested in connection with string of North Jackson auto burglaries

Interim Chief Wade discusses recent incidents in the capital city.
Interim Chief Wade discusses recent incidents in the capital city.(WLBT)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson man faces multiple felony charges after being arrested in connection with a string of auto break-ins that occurred last week.

On Monday, police arrested Cornelius Lawyer, 22, and charged him with 15 counts of auto burglary.

Interim Chief Joseph Wade said Lawyer is currently being questioned and could face additional charges.

“We were able to recover almost 15 to 20 identification cards, IDs, from this individual. We were also able to recover guns, weapons, from this individual,” Wade said. “And yes, he was in a stolen car from North Jackson.”

The news comes after some 42 vehicles were broken into in North Jackson over the last week

Twelve more auto burglaries were reported at the Baymont Inn and Suites Monday morning.

“What we do as a law enforcement agency, what we do as leaders, is take ownership and responsibility for those actions,” he said. “It’s unacceptable that we have individuals who think they can victimize our citizens, continue to victimize our citizens with no accountability.”

He said JPD quickly implemented a plan to address the problem, leading to what he said was a “very significant” arrest.

“We’re going to bring him in and establish additional suspects in the case,” Wade said. “This individual will be charged with possibly all of them, but we know at least 15 right now.”

Wade credits the efforts of his investigators and patrol officers in Precinct 1 and Precinct 4 for getting Lawyer off the streets.

“It takes a lot of work to apprehend these individuals. It’s almost like finding a needle in a haystack,” he said. “But we’re going to be relentless. When you commit... crime through the city of Jackson, we’re not going to give up. We’re not going to allow you to win. We’re going to stay on it until we get you.”

