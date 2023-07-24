Burger Battle
Dale’s Taste of Summer
Operation Backpack
St. Jude Dream Home
Senior Salute
Promote Your Business
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

First Alert Forecast:

Next 3 days
Next 3 days(WLBT)
By Dave Roberts
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - High pressure is controlling our weather this week.  Initially, we’ll have lower humidity and temperatures again overnight and Tuesday morning.  Upper 60s Tuesday will translate into 90s Tuesday with plenty of sunshine.  The temperatures and humidity will start their slow increase Tuesday and through the rest of this week and upcoming weekend.  Overnight and morning low temperatures will be in the lower to middle 70s with daytime highs in the middle and upper 90s.  While it will feel more like 100 degrees during the upcoming afternoons, it will feel more like 110 degrees this weekend.  There may also be a few late day showers possible, by this weekend, but the weather could become more intense with temperatures and humidity going into next week.  The tropics are becoming a little more active in the Atlantic and Caribbean, but none of the systems poses any threat to our region.  The average high this time of year is 92 and the average low is 72.  Sunrise is 6:10am and the sunset is 8:03pm.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WLBT at 6p - clipped version

Most Read

Mississippi defensive lineman KD Hill (55) celebrates his sacking Tulane quarterback Michael...
REPORTS: Former Ole Miss football fan-favorite significantly injured in crash
Cameo Stuckey, 30
JPD: Man arrested after multiple armed robberies in Jackson
2 teens arrested in Forrest County
Bad decision leads to arrest of 2 teens
Mississippi man escapes police custody while receiving medical attention at ER
Mississippi man escapes police custody while receiving medical attention at ER
FILE - A child died after being accidentally run over by their father.
5-year-old dead after being accidentally run over by father

Latest News

Next 3 days
First Alert Forecast: warm, pleasant start to the new week
Not expecting much, if any, in the way of rain this week.
Pleasant Start to the Week
Elise's Monday Morning Forecast
Ashley's Evening Forecast