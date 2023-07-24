First Alert Forecast: warm, pleasant start to the new week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - TODAY: A bright, beautiful afternoon is on tap as we kick off the week on a quiet note. While it will be warm out today, humidity levels will be tolerable. Expect highs to reach the lower to middle 90s under a mostly sunny sky, which is close to normal for late July. Our weather will stay calm and dry tonight with overnight lows down in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

TUESDAY: This nice weather will continue for Tuesday as more sunshine prevails overhead. It will be a toasty one out with high temperatures generally in the middle 90s. With moisture levels still in check, it also shouldn’t feel too terribly muggy outside heading into tomorrow.

EXTENDED FORECAST: It should gradually feel warmer as the week goes on as humidity gradually creeps in. Triple digit heat indices will become more likely by late week/this weekend with highs cresting close to the upper 90s. Heats stress conditions are expected to increase during this time. Rain chances look slim to none for most of the area through the next 7 or so days.

