Burger Battle
Dale’s Taste of Summer
Operation Backpack
St. Jude Dream Home
Senior Salute
Promote Your Business
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Driver taken to hospital with serious injuries after colliding with tree

The Shreveport Fire Department and Shreveport Police Department responded to the scene of a...
The Shreveport Fire Department and Shreveport Police Department responded to the scene of a multi-vehicle wreck Monday, Feb. 14, 2022.(MGN)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 9:02 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COPIAH CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a wreck that left a driver with serious injuries.

It happened at 4:26 p.m. on Highway 27, south of Georgetown.

MHP said someone driving a 2018 Infiniti sedan left the roadway and collided with a tree.

The driver was the only occupant and was transported to UMMC in Jackson with serious injuries.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi defensive lineman KD Hill (55) celebrates his sacking Tulane quarterback Michael...
REPORTS: Former Ole Miss football fan-favorite significantly injured in crash
Cameo Stuckey, 30
JPD: Man arrested after multiple armed robberies in Jackson
2 teens arrested in Forrest County
Bad decision leads to arrest of 2 teens
FILE - A child died after being accidentally run over by their father.
5-year-old dead after being accidentally run over by father
FILE - U.S. District Judge Henry Wingate smiles on Aug. 19, 2022, in Jackson, Miss. (AP...
‘Clearly the man for the job’: Judge stands behind third-party water manager

Latest News

WLBT General Photo
Two adults, four children taken to UMMC after wreck
Things To Know
Things To Know Monday, July 24
Elise's Monday Morning Forecast
Company files lawsuit against city of Jackson over lease termination at Metrocenter Mall