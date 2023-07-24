Driver taken to hospital with serious injuries after colliding with tree

COPIAH CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a wreck that left a driver with serious injuries.

It happened at 4:26 p.m. on Highway 27, south of Georgetown.

MHP said someone driving a 2018 Infiniti sedan left the roadway and collided with a tree.

The driver was the only occupant and was transported to UMMC in Jackson with serious injuries.

