Burger Battle
Dale’s Taste of Summer
Operation Backpack
St. Jude Dream Home
Senior Salute
Promote Your Business
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Discovery of human remains spurs homicide investigation in George Co.

This story will be updated as we learn more information.
This story will be updated as we learn more information.(Source: MGN)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 8:20 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOVELLA, Miss. (WLOX) - After the discovery of what is believed to be human remains, George County Sheriff’s Office is working alongside other state and federal agencies in a homicide investigation.

According to Sheriff Keith Havard, the remains were discovered late Friday night in the Movella community, just south of Agricola. No information regarding the gender, identity or location of the remains are being released at this time.

Those with any information on the case are urged to contact GCSO Criminal Investigations Division at 601-947-4811 or Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

This story will be updated as we learn more information.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi defensive lineman KD Hill (55) celebrates his sacking Tulane quarterback Michael...
REPORTS: Former Ole Miss football fan-favorite significantly injured in crash
Cameo Stuckey, 30
JPD: Man arrested after multiple armed robberies in Jackson
2 teens arrested in Forrest County
Bad decision leads to arrest of 2 teens
FILE - A child died after being accidentally run over by their father.
5-year-old dead after being accidentally run over by father
FILE - U.S. District Judge Henry Wingate smiles on Aug. 19, 2022, in Jackson, Miss. (AP...
‘Clearly the man for the job’: Judge stands behind third-party water manager

Latest News

The Shreveport Fire Department and Shreveport Police Department responded to the scene of a...
Driver taken to hospital with serious injuries after colliding with tree
WLBT General Photo
Two adults, four children taken to UMMC after wreck
Things To Know
Things To Know Monday, July 24
Elise's Monday Morning Forecast
Company files lawsuit against city of Jackson over lease termination at Metrocenter Mall