Mothers of Murdered Sons

18-year-old shot, killed at block party in Panola Co.

Panola County Sheriff's Office
Panola County Sheriff's Office(Panola County Sheriff's Office)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COURTLAND, Miss. (WMC) - An 18-year-old was shot and killed while deputies were attempting to shut down a block party over the weekend.

Panola County Sheriff’s Office was notified of the block party where several hundred people were attending, and deputies arrived at the party on Shiloh Road in Courtland to shut it down.

As the event was being shut down, multiple gunshots were fired from several unknown people.

Jordan Henderson, 18, was shot in the process and died from his injuries.

Another male was wounded in the shooting, and another person was injured by a vehicle driving away from the scene.

Panola County is still working to determine the suspects in this shooting.

If you know anything that may assist the investigation, call 662-209-2011.

