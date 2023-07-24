1,200 people attend Jackson Zoological Park’s Ice Cream Safari

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More than 1,200 people visited the Jackson Zoo Saturday for the Ice Cream Safari.

The event, which was hosted for the first time since the city took over zoo operations in the fall of 2020, was heralded a success at the mayor’s media briefing on Monday.

“It was exciting to see every parking space taken up at the zoo. In fact, people were double-parked, parked outside the grounds, all to enjoy not only our zoo but to enjoy the fellowship with other Jacksonians,” Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said.

Parks and Recreation Director Ison Harris said the 1,200 people in attendance was “right in line” with the attendance figures prior to COVID-19, when the zoo was under the leadership of the Jackson Zoological Society.

“So, it was a great turnout,” he said.

Harris also shared the results of a recent USDA inspection of the West Jackson park.

The federal agency conducted a site visit at the zoo last Thursday.

“While we had a favorable report, we did have two findings, one of which was already repaired. It was a drainage ditch that we actually repaired,” he said.

The second incident occurred when keepers didn’t fully secure the door leading to the Asiatic Black Bear enclosure.

“Once the keepers left, the Asiatic bear then pushed open the door, and after eating, walked up and down the back hall of the service area within the enclosure,” he said. “He was never out of the enclosure. No staff or customers were in danger.”

Lumumba echoed Harris’ statements.

“The bear was never walking out in the zoo. There are no animals unaccounted for. There are no people that are unaccounted for. There are layers of security within the bear enclosure, and the bear got past one of those layers before the issue was identified,” Lumumba said. “And he was then redirected into the place he needed to be.”

“I don’t want anyone leaving this press conference saying that the bear got loose.”

A copy of the USDA inspection was not available on the USDA’s website.

