Burger Battle
Dale’s Taste of Summer
Operation Backpack
St. Jude Dream Home
Senior Salute
Promote Your Business
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

REPORTS: Former Ole Miss football fan-favorite significantly injured in crash

Mississippi defensive lineman KD Hill (55) celebrates his sacking Tulane quarterback Michael...
Mississippi defensive lineman KD Hill (55) celebrates his sacking Tulane quarterback Michael Pratt, unseen, during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Oxford, Miss. Mississippi won 61-21. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Garrett Busby
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 7:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A former Ole Miss football defensive tackle has reportedly suffered a ”career-ending” injury after he and his brother were involved in a car accident.

According to 247Sports and multiple outlets involved with Ole Miss, KD Hill, 23, suffered major injuries after a wreck on Interstate 65 near Cullman, Alabama on Saturday.

KD Hill, 23: photo by Joshua McCoy/Ole Miss Athletics
KD Hill, 23: photo by Joshua McCoy/Ole Miss Athletics(Joshua McCoy/Ole Miss Athletics)

The university’s football page also shared its thoughts for Hill, who wore the historic No. 38 of a late and great Rebel Chucky Mullins last season.

Hill was a critical member of the front seven from 2018-2022 and is known to be well-liked by the Rebel faithful and the community of Oxford. He recorded 58 tackles, four tackles four loss, and a sack in his five-year career at Ole Miss and was invited to the New York Jets training camp despite going undrafted in the year’s NFL draft.

There were no fatalities in the crash. It is believed that Hill’s career is over due to injuries sustained.

Hill and his brother are reportedly in stable condition.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red Lobster in Jackson is temporarily closed, according to the restaurant's parent company's...
North Jackson Red Lobster ‘temporarily’ closed, according to website
Zip line, trampolines, race cars coming to former North Jackson big box retailer
Beating the Heat: MHSAA cracking down on outdoor practice amidst hot temps
All of the occupants in both vehicles were wearing seat belts or were secured in car seats.
13 children, 3 adults injured in crash between day care van and SUV
Hinds County D.A.’s Office operating in aging courthouse without internet in vital areas
Hinds County D.A.’s Office operating in aging courthouse without internet in vital areas

Latest News

A home was destroyed by fire early Saturday morning in Lamar County.
Lamar County home lost in early-morning fire Saturday
Faith-based leaders bridging the gap between the community and local law enforcement
Crystal Springs Skate Park officially open to the public
Faith-based leaders bridging the gap between the community and local law enforcement