Mothers of Murdered Sons

Lamar County home lost in early-morning fire Saturday

A home was destroyed by fire early Saturday morning in Lamar County.
A home was destroyed by fire early Saturday morning in Lamar County.(Oak Grove Fire & Rescue)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 11:35 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
From Oak Grove Fire & Rescue

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Units from six Lamar County volunteer fire departments wound up called out for an early-morning house fire Saturday.

Oak Grove Fire & Rescue arrived around 1:45 a.m. Saturday to find the home fully engulfed.

Oak Grove firefighters were joined by members of five other VFDs, including Central Lamar, Northeast, Pine Ridge, Purvis and Rock Hill.

The home was a total loss. No injuries were reported.

