Mothers of Murdered Sons

JPD: Man arrested after multiple armed robberies in Jackson

Cameo Stuckey, 30
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man has been arrested after Jackson Police found him responsible for multiple armed robberies.

According to JPD, Cameo Stuckey, 30, was apprehended early Sunday morning by the Jackson Police Narcotics Unit after officers spotted a blue Honda CRV, the suspected vehicle used in recent robberies at 3016 Northside Drive.

JPD says Stuckey confessed to stealing the vehicle as well as the armed robberies of the store at the same location as the vehicle, the Shell on McDowell Road, a Sno-Bizz, and Daylight Doughnuts on Old Canton Road.

He also confessed to robbing the Shoe Department on Highway 18, Cricket Wireless on State Street, and the Attempted Armed Robbery of the Shell on Highway 80.

Stuckey is currently in custody.

