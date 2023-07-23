Burger Battle
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Jackson Police investigating after man fires multiple shots into occupied vehicle

(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 8:09 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police are investigating after a man shot into an occupied vehicle on July 21. The incident happened at 9 p.m. in the 4500 block of I-55 North.

A press release says that the three victims, two females and one male, told officers that they were being followed by a silver Hyundai Sonata when the man began shooting into their vehicle.

According to the release, a bullet struck a second vehicle on Meadowbrook Road. Fortunately, no one was injured.

If you have any information, please contact the Jackson Police Department at (601) 960-1234 or CrimeStoppers at (601) 355-TIPS(8477).

