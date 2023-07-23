Burger Battle
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Funeral held Saturday for teen who died at Hattiesburg poultry plant

Late teen's funeral held Saturday
By Kyra Lampley
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 8:23 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The funeral of 16-year-old Duvan Perez was held Saturday morning at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

Perez died on July 14 while on the job at the Mar-Jac poultry plant in Hattiesburg.

Family, friends and community members paid their respects.

