First Alert Forecast: Hot and steamy week ahead with temperatures back into the mid 90s

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tonight: A relatively quiet evening is expected for this Sunday as skies remain partly cloudy but then clearing up heading into the overnight hours. Temperatures will cool off into the low 80s tonight and then into the mid 70s in the overnight hours.

Monday: Temperatures will start to heat up after sunrise into the low 80s around mid-morning. By lunchtime, partly cloudy skies continue as temperatures crank up into the low 90s. Some places could see temperatures in the middle 90s. Heat indices are expected to hover around the actual temperatures as humidity will not be as high compared to later on in the week. As the sun sets, temperatures will begin to fall into the mid to low 70s overnight.

Extended forecast: For the first half of the week, we can expect temperatures to continue to be in the low to mid 90s. Humidity won’t be as sufficient due to a drier airmass that is lingering over Mississippi. For the second half of the week, moisture from the gulf is expected to move in bringing more hot and steamy conditions. Temperatures are expected to continue to be in the middle 90s but feels-like temperatures could be back into the triple digits. Tracking the tropics, Hurricane Don has been downgraded back to a tropical storm. The tropical disturbance near the Carribean has also lost strength and only has a 40% chance of developing into a tropical system in the next couple of days.

