Faith-based leaders bridging the gap between the community and local law enforcement

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - With the increased presence of Capitol Police patrolling city streets, residents say it’s important to bridge the gap between authorities and the community and learn how to interact with law enforcement when being approached or stopped.

On Saturday, Jackson residents described how they feel when encountering law enforcement in the capital city.

“Some people feel threatened or scared by white officers, or white officers may feel threatened or scared by somebody black that they may pull over because they look intimidating,” said a Jackson resident.

“I don’t think it’s a matter of aggression, but it’s a matter of getting things back to what they once were,” Capitol Police said.

More than a dozen men gathered at Mt. Helm Baptist church to lay everything on the table about what they have been witnessing in their community. The event was initially geared towards youth having a conversation with local police, but only one youth showed up.

“We have to build relationships with not only law enforcement but with our young people, bringing them together with different activities and different ways they can get to know each other and combat stereotypes of police in young people’s minds,” said Chauncey Spears, the event coordinator.

The men there were discussing everything from youth crime and gun violence to police brutality.

“More often than not, I think about how I would be treated if I’m pulled over by the police, and I know what I need to do as a 54-year-old man, but even in that, is that going to be enough that I’m going to make it home at the end of the night? We, as a black community, think about that often,” Otis Taylor, who attended the event, said.

Jermain Magee, an investigator with the Capitol police department, says he will be taking everything he heard on Saturday into consideration.

“After hearing the concerns of the individuals at this session, it was very knowledgeable for us to go back so we can share this with our department and see more officer engagement with the officers and the community,” Magee said.

Magee says it’s important to continue these conversations to build better relationships with those in the community.

“It’s very important. We were able to let the community know that we are here to bridge the gap within the community as well as letting them know that police officers are not always bad,” said Magee. “It’s good in police officers. Also, letting them know we are here to engage in community policing and involving youth in the community.”

Organizers say they plan to host more listening sessions like this one and hope to have more youth involvement. The next one is scheduled for October.

