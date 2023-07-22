Neshoba County Fair returns for its 134th year

Burger Battle
Mississippi's Giant House Party kicked off with art shows and live music at Founders Square.
By Tynisha Jackson
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Neshoba County Fair officially returned to Philadelphia Friday and is celebrating its 134th year.

Mississippi’s giant house party kicked off with art shows and live music at Founders Square. There are also fair rides, games, and food to enjoy throughout the next 7 days. But many people can also be seen hanging out with family and friends at the famous fair cabins.

News 11 talked to a few fairgoers about what they’re looking forward to at this year’s fair.

”My cousin owns the cabin and that’s who I stay with. Usually on that Saturday, we have a family reunion. It’s just food, fun, fellowship, everything. It’s great,” said fairgoer Vincent Mcelhenney.

“Well, tomorrow I have to do the triathlon so that’s fun. Our team’s name is the little one that can,” said fairgoer Evan Hallford.

“10 years in the making. Rode a couple of bulls. It’s pretty fun. Also rode the rides. Also fun. The best is the horse racing though and just chilling, having some fun with your friends,’ said fairgoer John B’Anntonio.

The fair runs until July 28th.

To see the full daily schedule of events visit https://neshobacountyfair.org/

