Hinds County D.A.’s Office operating in aging courthouse without internet in vital areas

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Hinds County D.A.’s team is fighting cases while working in an aging courthouse and lacking much-needed technology. Conditions at the Hinds County Courthouse have made it difficult for the D.A.’s office to prosecute the two thousand cases they try each year.

Among the county officials requesting funds for their office from Hinds County Supervisors is District Attorney Jody Owens. The county’s top attorney told the board that his team is operating without internet in vital areas of the courthouse. “For the last three years, I’ve talked to the board about the internet. We still don’t have it on the fifth or fourth floor,” Owens told supervisors. “So far as we need hotspot costs. We know that you are working diligently. We know that things are complicated to get.”

Damage in the courthouse has forced the grand jury to meet for the past two and a half years at the Westin Hotel after officials searched for space in other public buildings. A room is needed for 20 to 25 people during the grand jury hearings. That cost, Owens says, is $40,000.00 each year. “Because of the flooding upstairs in the grand jury room on the third floor of the circuit courthouse, we don’t have a place to meet the grand jury,” said the District Attorney. “I brought this to the board before.”

Owens reported that the board provides $1,000.00 a year for office supplies while it spends $3,000.00 a month on those items. Supervisors voted unanimously to approve the D.A.’s requests. No word yet on when courthouse repairs will be made to allow grand jury meetings to resume there.

