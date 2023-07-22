Burger Battle
First Alert Forecast: A few showers continues for Saturday night but the sun and heat returns for next week

By Ashley Sivik
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tonight: Showers and storms continue to move through areas mainly south of I-20. A few storms have been severe with gusty winds and small hail. A marginal risk (1/5) remains in effect as storms are expected to continue throughout the rest of this evening. Temperatures will cool off into the mid to low 70s overnight as storms move out overnight.

Sunday: Sunday looks to be relatively dry for everyone with more seasonable temperatures. In the morning, temperatures will start out in the mid to upper 70s and then slowly warm up into the upper 80s around lunchtime. By the afternoon, temperatures are expected to top out in the low 90s with a little less humidity. A stray afternoon summertime shower or two can’t be ruled out in the afternoon and early evening. Temperatures will cool off slightly after sunset into the low 70s.

Extended forecast: Temperatures will slowly creep back into the middle 90s for next week. With temperatures back in the middle 90s and the humidity, we could see feels-like temperatures in the upper 90s. Daily summertime-like showers are possible almost every day. Tracking the tropics, Tropical Storm Don has reached hurricane strength and is the first official hurricane of the 2023 hurricane season. Another tropical disturbance moves closer to the Caribbean with a 60% of tropical formation. Neither of these systems will effect us here in Mississippi but we will continue to track the tropics as the Atlantic hurricane season continues.

