Crystal Springs Skate Park officially open to the public

CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WLBT) - Two years of planning from two teenagers later, and Mississippi’s seventh skate park is now open in Crystal Springs.

The park began as a science project by hometown teenagers, Chance Mohawk and Grant Finch, but they wanted the idea to go beyond the classroom.

Dozens of people were in attendance on Saturday for the ribbon-cutting ceremony led by Mohawk, Finch, and Crystal Springs Mayor Sally Garland.

“This is such an amazing day, and it’s such a testimony to ‘If you want something enough, go after it,’” said Mayor Garland.

Following the opening ceremony, skaters and families alike were treated to a full day of skating on the brand-new track constructed by Jesse Clayton.

Several skaters came in from out-of-state to provide lessons to newcomers before they tested their skills on the concrete.

Once everyone was in full swing, Chance and Mohawk sat back and soaked in the moment.

“To actually be out here standing in that park that we’ve worked two years on, that at some point we didn’t even believe we were going to do it, it’s just a dream come true out here,” said Chance.

The park is less than a day old, but Mohawk is already looking forward to the impact it could have on the Crystal Springs community.

“I’m hoping my kids end up skating, so I can just bring them here and tell them the story. The fact that this will be here for years and years and years to come and affect generations is just insane.”

Even with the park officially open, the two teens say they’re already planning on what’s next. They say their goal is to install outdoor lights and water fountains so that anyone can enjoy the skate park at any time of day.

