Burger Battle
Dale’s Taste of Summer
Operation Backpack
St. Jude Dream Home
Senior Salute
Promote Your Business
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Crystal Springs Skate Park officially open to the public

(WLBT)
By Joseph Doehring
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WLBT) - Two years of planning from two teenagers later, and Mississippi’s seventh skate park is now open in Crystal Springs.

The park began as a science project by hometown teenagers, Chance Mohawk and Grant Finch, but they wanted the idea to go beyond the classroom.

Dozens of people were in attendance on Saturday for the ribbon-cutting ceremony led by Mohawk, Finch, and Crystal Springs Mayor Sally Garland.

“This is such an amazing day, and it’s such a testimony to ‘If you want something enough, go after it,’” said Mayor Garland.

Following the opening ceremony, skaters and families alike were treated to a full day of skating on the brand-new track constructed by Jesse Clayton.

Several skaters came in from out-of-state to provide lessons to newcomers before they tested their skills on the concrete.

Once everyone was in full swing, Chance and Mohawk sat back and soaked in the moment.

“To actually be out here standing in that park that we’ve worked two years on, that at some point we didn’t even believe we were going to do it, it’s just a dream come true out here,” said Chance.

The park is less than a day old, but Mohawk is already looking forward to the impact it could have on the Crystal Springs community.

“I’m hoping my kids end up skating, so I can just bring them here and tell them the story. The fact that this will be here for years and years and years to come and affect generations is just insane.”

Even with the park officially open, the two teens say they’re already planning on what’s next. They say their goal is to install outdoor lights and water fountains so that anyone can enjoy the skate park at any time of day.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red Lobster in Jackson is temporarily closed, according to the restaurant's parent company's...
North Jackson Red Lobster ‘temporarily’ closed, according to website
Cadarrius Pride, aka "Superstar Pride"
Rapper ‘Superstar Pride’ charged with murder of Panola Co. man
Crime in Baton Rouge has dominated conversations around the Capitol city since the start of the...
Pastor locks himself in prayer room until crime gets better
Packages allegedly stolen from Fondren home.
Fondren woman says packages stolen from her porch twice since March
Jayshon Studaway
JPD arrests man for murder, aggravated assault

Latest News

Beating the Heat: MHSAA cracking down on outdoor practice amidst hot temps
Beating the Heat: MHSAA cracking down on outdoor practice amidst hot temps
Mississippi's Giant House Party kicked off with art shows and live music at Founders Square.
Neshoba County Fair returns for its 134th year
fentanyl test strip
Advocates hoping fentanyl testing strips will be a new lifeline for users