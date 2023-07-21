Burger Battle
Things To Know Friday, July 21

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Fondren woman says packages stolen from her porch twice since March

A Fondren woman says two packages were stolen from her porch less than 15 minutes after they were delivered. “I work half a mile away from where I live and I was not able to make it home... before they got them,” said Yvette Hester. Hester lives on Northview Drive in Fondren. She moved to the home in March and has had packages stolen twice since. The first time occurred shortly after she moved in, prompting Hester to install a doorbell camera.

2. Rapper ‘Superstar Pride’ charged with murder of Panola Co. man

The Panola County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged American rapper and songwriter “Superstar Pride” with first-degree murder after a man was shot and killed in Sardis, Mississippi, Wednesday afternoon. According to the sheriff’s office, at approximately 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, deputies were dispatched to a home on Highway 35 North, where 40-year-old Marcus Wheatley was found suffering from several gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene. As investigators processed the crime scene, information was developed that 20-year-old Cadarrius Pride, aka “Superstar Pride,” was the suspect.

3. Parent and pediatrician react to Mississippi adding a religious exemption for childhood vaccinations

Mississippi children can now go to public school without getting all the shots on the vaccine schedule. But it’s something some parents have been calling for... for years. “We just want what’s best for our children,” said mom Jeana Stanley. “And being able to have that choice now is such a relief. It’s, you know, a piano off of our backs and the elephant that’s always been in the room.” Jeana Stanley made the choice to move to Alabama in 2017 and enroll her kids in school there. The reason? Unlike Mississippi, they had religious exemptions for childhood vaccines. That’s now changed.

