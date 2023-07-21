Rapper ‘Superstar Pride’ charged with murder of Panola Co. man

SARDIS, Miss. (WMC) - The Panola County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged American rapper and songwriter “Superstar Pride” with first-degree murder after a man was shot and killed in Sardis, Mississippi, Wednesday afternoon.

According to the sheriff’s office, at approximately 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, deputies were dispatched to a home on Highway 35 North, where 40-year-old Marcus Wheatley was found suffering from several gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

As investigators processed the crime scene, information was developed that 20-year-old Cadarrius Pride, aka “Superstar Pride,” was the suspect.

During the course of the investigation, Chief Deputy Reginald Lantern was contacted by Pride’s family members, who said he wanted to surrender.

At 4:47 p.m. Wednesday, Pride turned himself in and was transported to the Panola County Detention Center.

He is charged with first-degree murder.

There is no bond or court information at this time.

