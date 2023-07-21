North Jackson Red Lobster ‘temporarily’ closed, according to website

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A national restaurant chain has shut the doors to its North Jackson location, at least for the time being.

According to its corporate website, the Red Lobster at I-55 North Frontage Road is temporarily closed.

Red Lobster's corporate website says the Jackson location is temporarily closed. (WLBT)

However, a notice on the restaurant’s front door Friday thanked customers for their support, telling them, “We look forward to serving you at other Red Lobster locations in the future.”

A sign at the North Jackson Red Lobster informs potential customers the location is closed. (WLBT)

Officials with Red Lobster’s corporate office were not immediately available for comment.

The restaurant has been a mainstay along the interstate for years, with its location at the Junction shopping center opening in 1998, according to the Clarion-Ledger. It was located at another spot on I-55 prior to that.

