Burger Battle
Dale’s Taste of Summer
Operation Backpack
St. Jude Dream Home
Senior Salute
Promote Your Business
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

North Jackson Red Lobster ‘temporarily’ closed, according to website

Red Lobster in Jackson is temporarily closed, according to the restaurant's parent company's...
Red Lobster in Jackson is temporarily closed, according to the restaurant's parent company's website.(WLBT)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A national restaurant chain has shut the doors to its North Jackson location, at least for the time being.

According to its corporate website, the Red Lobster at I-55 North Frontage Road is temporarily closed.

Red Lobster's corporate website says the Jackson location is temporarily closed.
Red Lobster's corporate website says the Jackson location is temporarily closed.(WLBT)

However, a notice on the restaurant’s front door Friday thanked customers for their support, telling them, “We look forward to serving you at other Red Lobster locations in the future.”

A sign at the North Jackson Red Lobster informs potential customers the location is closed.
A sign at the North Jackson Red Lobster informs potential customers the location is closed.(WLBT)

Officials with Red Lobster’s corporate office were not immediately available for comment.

The restaurant has been a mainstay along the interstate for years, with its location at the Junction shopping center opening in 1998, according to the Clarion-Ledger. It was located at another spot on I-55 prior to that.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The thermostat in Hope McNally’s home read up to 99 degrees. She said she cannot afford a new...
Arizona woman living with no air conditioning for 2 months receives free unit
A 75-year-old Forrest County woman is being held on a $1 million bond for a murder committed...
75-year-old woman from Dixie community arrested, charged with 1st-degree murder
(AP Photo/Sam Craft)
Ole Miss football player arrested after doing burnouts, faces DUI charge
Latasha Crump Coleman, 46
Silver Alert issued for 46-year-old Jackson woman
Jackson resident concerned after her vehicle, other cars broken into
Jackson resident concerned after her vehicle, other cars broken into

Latest News

Jayshon Studaway
JPD arrests man for murder, aggravated assault
Joseph Ray Williamson
Jackson man arrested in connection with theft of agricultural equipment
Major improvements set for historic neighborhood with $20 million federal grant
Major improvements set for historic neighborhood with $20 million federal grant
DIGITAL DESK: Garth Brooks to play a Superdome show
DIGITAL DESK: Garth Brooks to play a Superdome show