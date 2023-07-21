Mother welcomes third daughter born on same exact day

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge woman, Jasmine Clark, is welcoming her newest bundle of joy into the world at Woman’s Hospital. Clark’s little girl, Ja’Laijah Snowten, was born on July 20, 2023 and she makes the third child that she’s had on the same day.

Ja’Laijah Snowten (Jasmine Clark)

Clark has two other daughters, 6-year-old Jaliyah Snowten was born on July 20, 2017 and 12-year-old Khamyria Riley was born on July 20, 2011. Each of the girls share the same birthday, exactly six years apart.

Clark also has a 9-year-old son Jamon Clark who was born on February 11, 2014.

“We love the blessing of our newest little girl and the fact that I can always throw one big party for all of my girls,” Clark joked. “It’s truly a blessing and something that is definitely unique.”

Clark says she did not plan for each of her daughters to be born on the exact same day, but it has made remembering birthdays and celebrating the girls easier because all of their birthdays fall on the same day each year. The mother of four admits things are challenging at times but she would not have it any other way.

“It’s very expensive and hard at times but I make it happen. I’m not exactly sure how I did this three times, but I love every single moment with these girls,” Clark added.

Clark is still recovering in this hospital for now but looks forward to taking her newest daughter home soon.

