Burger Battle
Dale’s Taste of Summer
Operation Backpack
St. Jude Dream Home
Senior Salute
Promote Your Business
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Last Day of Heat Alerts and Warnings

Elise’s Forecast
Still in triple digits near 110.
Still in triple digits near 110.(WLBT)
By Elise Uschmann
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 8:54 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Yet another day of heat advisories and excessive heat warnings across the region. By now, you likely know what that means - heat index values will peak from 100-115 degrees this afternoon. Still, no rain is expected for our area until Saturday. Highs will reach back into the upper 90s this afternoon.

When the cold front pushing the rain and storms does make its way into central and southern MS, it could kick up a few severe cells. The threat for strong storms will mainly be in the afternoon hours, and those that get a severe warned storm will potentially see damaging winds and small hail. The good news is the front will be bringing some lower temps!

Highs for the weekend will top out in the upper 80s and low 90s. The relief will be short-lived, as we will see highs return to the mid 90s early in the next work week. However, afternoon showers and storms stay with us through the next week, which will help some with the heat.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Elise's Friday Morning Forecast

Most Read

The thermostat in Hope McNally’s home read up to 99 degrees. She said she cannot afford a new...
Arizona woman living with no air conditioning for 2 months receives free unit
A 75-year-old Forrest County woman is being held on a $1 million bond for a murder committed...
75-year-old woman from Dixie community arrested, charged with 1st-degree murder
(AP Photo/Sam Craft)
Ole Miss football player arrested after doing burnouts, faces DUI charge
Latasha Crump Coleman, 46
Silver Alert issued for 46-year-old Jackson woman
Jackson resident concerned after her vehicle, other cars broken into
Jackson resident concerned after her vehicle, other cars broken into

Latest News

Elise's Friday Morning Forecast
Next 3 days
First Alert Forecast:
Next 3 days
First Alert Forecast: not as hot this weekend with better rain, storm chances
Not nearly as hot for Saturday and Sunday.
Relief From Excessive Heat by the Weekend