Last Day of Heat Alerts and Warnings

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Yet another day of heat advisories and excessive heat warnings across the region. By now, you likely know what that means - heat index values will peak from 100-115 degrees this afternoon. Still, no rain is expected for our area until Saturday. Highs will reach back into the upper 90s this afternoon.

When the cold front pushing the rain and storms does make its way into central and southern MS, it could kick up a few severe cells. The threat for strong storms will mainly be in the afternoon hours, and those that get a severe warned storm will potentially see damaging winds and small hail. The good news is the front will be bringing some lower temps!

Highs for the weekend will top out in the upper 80s and low 90s. The relief will be short-lived, as we will see highs return to the mid 90s early in the next work week. However, afternoon showers and storms stay with us through the next week, which will help some with the heat.

