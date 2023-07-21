JPD arrests man for murder, aggravated assault

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police have arrested a man on murder and aggravated assault charges.

Jayshon Studaway, 31, was taken into custody at around 9:30 a.m. Friday, days after police say he was involved in an incident in the 200 block of Sanford Street.

Anyone with more information is asked to call JPD at (601) 960-1234 or Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-TIPS.

