Burger Battle
Dale’s Taste of Summer
Operation Backpack
St. Jude Dream Home
Senior Salute
Promote Your Business
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

JPD arrests man for murder, aggravated assault

Jayshon Studaway
Jayshon Studaway(Jackson Police Department)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police have arrested a man on murder and aggravated assault charges.

Jayshon Studaway, 31, was taken into custody at around 9:30 a.m. Friday, days after police say he was involved in an incident in the 200 block of Sanford Street.

Anyone with more information is asked to call JPD at (601) 960-1234 or Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-TIPS.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The thermostat in Hope McNally’s home read up to 99 degrees. She said she cannot afford a new...
Arizona woman living with no air conditioning for 2 months receives free unit
A 75-year-old Forrest County woman is being held on a $1 million bond for a murder committed...
75-year-old woman from Dixie community arrested, charged with 1st-degree murder
(AP Photo/Sam Craft)
Ole Miss football player arrested after doing burnouts, faces DUI charge
Latasha Crump Coleman, 46
Silver Alert issued for 46-year-old Jackson woman
Jackson resident concerned after her vehicle, other cars broken into
Jackson resident concerned after her vehicle, other cars broken into

Latest News

Joseph Ray Williamson
Jackson man arrested in connection with theft of agricultural equipment
Major improvements set for historic neighborhood with $20 million federal grant
Major improvements set for historic neighborhood with $20 million federal grant
DIGITAL DESK: Garth Brooks to play a Superdome show
DIGITAL DESK: Garth Brooks to play a Superdome show
DIGITAL DESK: Garth Brooks to play a Superdome show
DIGITAL DESK: Garth Brooks to play a Superdome show