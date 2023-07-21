Jackson man arrested in connection with theft of agricultural equipment

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson man is behind bars after being arrested in connection with the theft of agricultural equipment.

On Friday, the Mississippi Agricultural and Livestock Theft Bureau arrested Joseph Ray Williamson on an outstanding warrant from Hinds County.

Williamson was picked up without incident, with the help of the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics. He is being charged with grand larceny and theft of a vehicle.

“This is an open and ongoing criminal investigation. Additional arrests are expected,” said MALTB Director Dean Barnard.

MALTB is the law enforcement division of the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce and enforces state law in relation to agricultural-related crimes.

If you’re aware of stolen agricultural property, call Central Mississippi Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-TIPS or MALTB at (800) 678-2660.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.