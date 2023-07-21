Burger Battle
Dale’s Taste of Summer
Operation Backpack
St. Jude Dream Home
Senior Salute
Promote Your Business
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Jackson man arrested in connection with theft of agricultural equipment

Joseph Ray Williamson
Joseph Ray Williamson(Hinds County Sheriff's Dept.)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson man is behind bars after being arrested in connection with the theft of agricultural equipment.

On Friday, the Mississippi Agricultural and Livestock Theft Bureau arrested Joseph Ray Williamson on an outstanding warrant from Hinds County.

Williamson was picked up without incident, with the help of the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics. He is being charged with grand larceny and theft of a vehicle.

“This is an open and ongoing criminal investigation. Additional arrests are expected,” said MALTB Director Dean Barnard.

MALTB is the law enforcement division of the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce and enforces state law in relation to agricultural-related crimes.

If you’re aware of stolen agricultural property, call Central Mississippi Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-TIPS or MALTB at (800) 678-2660.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The thermostat in Hope McNally’s home read up to 99 degrees. She said she cannot afford a new...
Arizona woman living with no air conditioning for 2 months receives free unit
A 75-year-old Forrest County woman is being held on a $1 million bond for a murder committed...
75-year-old woman from Dixie community arrested, charged with 1st-degree murder
(AP Photo/Sam Craft)
Ole Miss football player arrested after doing burnouts, faces DUI charge
Latasha Crump Coleman, 46
Silver Alert issued for 46-year-old Jackson woman
Jackson resident concerned after her vehicle, other cars broken into
Jackson resident concerned after her vehicle, other cars broken into

Latest News

Jayshon Studaway
JPD arrests man for murder, aggravated assault
Major improvements set for historic neighborhood with $20 million federal grant
Major improvements set for historic neighborhood with $20 million federal grant
DIGITAL DESK: Garth Brooks to play a Superdome show
DIGITAL DESK: Garth Brooks to play a Superdome show
DIGITAL DESK: Garth Brooks to play a Superdome show
DIGITAL DESK: Garth Brooks to play a Superdome show