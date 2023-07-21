Burger Battle
Dale’s Taste of Summer
Operation Backpack
St. Jude Dream Home
Senior Salute
Promote Your Business
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

‘Help me’ sign leads to rescue of kidnapped Texas girl in Southern California

File - Officers responded to a trouble call and found the “visibly emotional and distressed...
File - Officers responded to a trouble call and found the “visibly emotional and distressed girl,” police said.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 9:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A 13-year-old girl kidnapped in Texas was rescued in Southern California when passersby saw her hold up a “help me” sign in a parked car, police said.

The rescue occurred July 9 in Long Beach, south of Los Angeles, when officers responded to a trouble call and found the “visibly emotional and distressed girl,” police said in a press release Thursday.

“Through their investigation, officers learned the Good Samaritans were in a parking lot when they saw the victim in a parked vehicle holding up a piece of paper with “help me” written on it. They acknowledged the note and immediately called 9-1-1,” police said.

Steven Robert Sabalan, 61, of Cleburne, Texas, was located and detained.

Police said the victim had been near a bus stop in San Antonio, Texas, on July 6 when the suspect approached in a vehicle, pointed a gun at her and demanded that she get in.

Detectives determined that the girl was sexually assaulted while being brought to California, and they found a replica firearm in the vehicle, the press release said.

The girl was placed in the custody of the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services.

Sabalan was booked into jail on suspicion of kidnapping, lewd and lascivious acts with a child, and being a fugitive from justice. It was not immediately known if he had an attorney.

Police said the FBI will lead the continuing investigation.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The thermostat in Hope McNally’s home read up to 99 degrees. She said she cannot afford a new...
Arizona woman living with no air conditioning for 2 months receives free unit
A 75-year-old Forrest County woman is being held on a $1 million bond for a murder committed...
75-year-old woman from Dixie community arrested, charged with 1st-degree murder
(AP Photo/Sam Craft)
Ole Miss football player arrested after doing burnouts, faces DUI charge
Latasha Crump Coleman, 46
Silver Alert issued for 46-year-old Jackson woman
Jackson resident concerned after her vehicle, other cars broken into
Jackson resident concerned after her vehicle, other cars broken into

Latest News

Today at 11 - WLBT
Police in Nebraska are looking for students who may have had contact with a 26-year-old man who...
26-year-old man accused of posing as high school student arrested for sex crimes, police say
Alex Lattergrass started a lawn company and is mowing yards for a good cause.
12-year-old mows lawns free of charge for first responders as part of the ‘50 Yard Challenge’
Dozens of cars were destroyed in the fire.
At least 30 cars damaged in explosive fire at Phoenix propane business
Major improvements set for historic neighborhood with $20 million federal grant
Major improvements set for historic neighborhood with $20 million federal grant