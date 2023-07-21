Fondren woman says packages stolen from her porch twice since March

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Fondren woman says two packages were stolen from her porch less than 15 minutes after they were delivered.

“I work half a mile away from where I live and I was not able to make it home... before they got them,” said Yvette Hester.

Hester lives on Northview Drive in Fondren. She moved to the home in March and has had packages stolen twice since.

The first time occurred shortly after she moved in, prompting Hester to install a doorbell camera.

She’s worried if the thefts continue, her neighborhood could be “red-lined,” meaning some companies would no longer allow deliveries there.

“If packages keep getting stolen, salespeople can order no package to be delivered,” she said. “The last thing I want to see is the area red-lined or zoned where we can no longer receive packages.”

Hester said she reached out to the Jackson Police Department and a case was opened.

Video shows alleged package theft at Fondren home. (Yvette Hester)

She also took to Nextdoor, where she posted the Ring video of the alleged theft taking place.

Two individuals on bicycles rode up to her home and took the packages off the porch before riding off. The incident occurred in the middle of the day.

“Everyone started saying, ‘They did this to me too,’ or ‘They got me too,’” she said. “We’re getting ready for the tax-free weekend. People are going to be shipping more packages.”

The state’s Sales Tax Holiday is from 12:01 a.m. Friday, July 28 to midnight Saturday, July 29. During that time, sales tax is not charged on clothing, footwear, or back-to-school supplies, according to the Mississippi Department of Revenue’s website.

Hester says she’s not worried about the items that were taken.

The first time, crooks got away with a bottle of lotion. This time, it was an over-the-door ironing board hanger and a baking set from Macy’s.

“Hopefully they’ll be mad and return them because they didn’t get much,” she said.

However, she hopes her story can help raise awareness about the issue, especially with school starting back in a few weeks.

“People will start ordering laptops and computers for their kids,” she said. “I’d hate to have big items taken away from them.”

