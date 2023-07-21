First Alert Forecast: not as hot this weekend with chance for showers and storms

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - TONIGHT: We are rounding out the work week with one more day of excessive heat before changes emerge into this weekend from an approaching front. A gradual cool down to the 70s is expected overnight with a chance for a few showers or storms in our northern areas along this dropping boundary.

THIS WEEKEND: An even greater chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms is expected during the day on Saturday with the front draped overhead. A few stronger storms with gusty winds and hail cannot be ruled out, especially during the afternoon/evening hours near and south of I-20. This front will also knock back the oppressive heat and humidity. Highs tomorrow will range from the upper 80s to the north to the lower 90s farther south with slightly drier air in place. The cold front will become nearly stationary by Sunday, which could lead to a few more showers to the south. Otherwise, temperatures will near average in the lower 90s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Outside of a few showers each day, the majority of next week looks mostly quiet as temperatures trend back up. Afternoon highs will quickly rise back to the middle 90s with humidity levels remaining somewhat tolerable.

