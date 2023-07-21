Burger Battle
Mothers of Murdered Sons

First Alert Forecast: Heat alerts continue for Friday but a cool down is expected for the weekend

By Ashley Sivik
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Today: The dangerous heat sticks around for another day as temperatures are expected to reach the middle 90s again for your Friday. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for a majority of us until 7pm this evening. A Heat Advisory is in effect for a few counties until 7pm this evening as well. Heat indices could be as high as 115 degrees in some locations so make sure to stay hydrated and take frequent breaks in the air conditioning. A cold front is expected to move in later tonight, brining the chance for some showers and storms this weekend.

Saturday: A cold front will move though overnight and into the early morning hours bringing some showers and thunderstorms, a few of which could be strong. If any do become severe, gusty winds will be the main issue with these storms. Not everyone will see these showers, but this cold front will help cool us off some bringing temperatures down into the low 90s. A few showers and storms may be possible for areas south of I-20 in the evening. Temperatures are expected to be in the mid to low 70s overnight.

Extended forecast: Temperatures will be more seasonal for Sunday with highs expected to be in the low 90s. A chance for a stray shower or two can’t be ruled out. Temperatures will be back on the rise for next week with highs back in the middle 90s. Daily summertime-like showers and thunderstorms will be possible.

