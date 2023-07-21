DIGITAL DESK: Garth Brooks to play a Superdome show

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - You’ll have a chance to see Garth Brooks and celebrate the beginning of the college football season with the Sugar Bowl Country Kickoff, a special one-off concert at the Caesar’s Superdome in New Orleans, on Sept. 2.

The concert features special guests The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band and Mississippi favorite Lainey Wilson.

“I thought we were done with stadiums,” said Brooks, in an interview with WLBT+. Brooks explained that though they are fun, stadiums come with a lot of work for the crew and the band. He said the idea came from the company that owns Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas, which also owns the Superdome.

“I said, Superdome? Hell yeah!”

Brooks said he is excited to play on his 360 stage in a place where people know how to have fun. He also said he’s excited to play with legends The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, and Wilson, whom he calls a “future legend”.

“When you first hear her she reminds you of a young Dolly (Parton),” he said. “I don’t know where she keeps her batteries, but they’re fully charged.”

Wilson has two concerts scheduled in Mississippi this year after the Kickoff, one at the Brandon Amphitheater and one on the coast.

Tickets are on sale at Ticketmaster, with an all-inclusive price of $98.95.

