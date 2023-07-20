Vehicle crash causing power outage in Southaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A vehicle crash is causing some power outages and traffic issues in Southaven.

The Southaven Police Department responded to the crash on Thursday morning that led to downed electrical lines.

The area of Goodman Road and Airways Boulevard will be closed.

SPD says repairs are estimated to last until Thursday evening.

