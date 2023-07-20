Burger Battle
Dale’s Taste of Summer
Operation Backpack
St. Jude Dream Home
Senior Salute
Promote Your Business
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Vehicle crash causing power outage in Southaven

Vehicle crash causing power outage in Southaven
Vehicle crash causing power outage in Southaven(action news 5)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A vehicle crash is causing some power outages and traffic issues in Southaven.

The Southaven Police Department responded to the crash on Thursday morning that led to downed electrical lines.

The area of Goodman Road and Airways Boulevard will be closed.

SPD says repairs are estimated to last until Thursday evening.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release Carlee Russell’s 911 call to dispatch
Suspect dies during standoff in Canton, officials confirm
Suspect dies during standoff in Canton, officials confirm
The thermostat in Hope McNally’s home read up to 99 degrees. She said she cannot afford a new...
Arizona woman living with no air conditioning for 2 months receives free unit
Nine school districts across the state will return to the classroom this week.
More Mississippi school districts shifting to modified school calendars
Guy Fieri’s restaurant in Mississippi is now open
Guy Fieri’s first restaurant in Mississippi is now open

Latest News

A massive 18-month project to overhaul the I-10 interchange at Menge Avenue started Wednesday....
Massive I-10 road project paves the way for Mississippi’s first Buc-ee’s
Trees down, roads blocked after storms swept across Central Miss.
Trees snapped, roads blocked after storms sweep across Central Miss.
MDOT announces construction plans for I-55 and I-20 through Jackson
MDOT announces construction plans for I-55 and I-20 through Jackson
The lane will be closed from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday.
Alert: I- 20 eastbound lane closure in Jackson Saturday
Lane reopens on I-20 after 18 wheeler fire
Lane reopens on I-20 after 18 wheeler fire