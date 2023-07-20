Things To Know Thursday, July 20

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Ole Miss football player arrested after doing burnouts, faces DUI charge

(AP Photo/Sam Craft) (Sam Craft | AP)

A current football player at Ole Miss has been arrested and faces multiple charges after he was doing burnouts before he wrecked. According to a press release from the Oxford Police Department, officers responded to a call on Sunday at an apartment complex in the college town located in the 100 block of Creekmore Boulevard. Oxford Police say there were reports of someone doing burnouts in the apartment complex parking lot before exiting the complex at a high rate of speed without headlights. The subject wrecked out shortly after leaving the complex. After investigation, it was determined that Zxavian Harris, 19, who is a defensive lineman at Ole Miss, wrecked out.

2. Suspect dies during standoff in Canton, officials confirm

Officials have confirmed that a man died during a standoff at his home in Canton on Wednesday. It is still not known how the man died, nor is it known what his name and age are. The standoff occurred in a home near Sherwood Drive and Dobson Avenue. Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved, including Canton Police, Gluckstadt Police, Madison County Sheriff’s Deputies, and U.S. Marshals. SWAT teams were also on the scene using tear gas in an attempt to end the standoff.

3. Supervisors say no to Hinds County Public Defenders pay raise

Hinds County Supervisors deal blow to the Public Defender’s Office saying no to pay raises. The attorneys are leaving the office at high rates. The lead attorney for the county said the cost to house an inmate annually is more than her legal staff earns. She turned to supervisors for help to stop the exodus. “We can’t continue to do what we need to do unless adequately funded,” said Hinds County Public Defender Gail Wright Lowery.” She returned to the board of supervisors again petitioning for a salary hike for the attorneys in her department. American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds that supplemented the salaries of the 11 assistant public defenders expired on June 30. In the last fiscal year, Lowery told supervisors she lost 10 attorneys due to pay.

