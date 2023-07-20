Supervisors say no to Hinds County Public Defenders pay raise

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County Supervisors deal blow to the Public Defender’s Office saying no to pay raises. The attorneys are leaving the office at high rates.

The lead attorney for the county said the cost to house an inmate annually is more than her legal staff earns. She turned to supervisors for help to stop the exodus.

“We can’t continue to do what we need to do unless adequately funded,” said Hinds County Public Defender Gail Wright Lowery.”

She returned to the board of supervisors again petitioning for a salary hike for the attorneys in her department. American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds that supplemented the salaries of the 11 assistant public defenders expired on June 30. In the last fiscal year, Lowery told supervisors she lost 10 attorneys due to pay.

“When I have 90 percent of my attorneys to resign because they’ll go somewhere and make a decent living that directly affects the kind of representation that we can give,” Lowery told supervisors.

The Public Defender requested a $20,000.00 annual pay raises for the attorneys, three new investigators, and two new legal secretaries.

“I voted for this in the past. I’m going to vote for it again today, said District 1 Supervisor Robert Graham. “If I’m lucky after August eighth I’m gonna vote for it in the future.”

“We also have to be fiscally responsible,” said Board President Vern Gavin. “I wouldn’t want to approve $20,000.00 per person and not knowing where it’s coming from.”

The county administrator informed the board that the funds were not there this fiscal year to accommodate the raises and additional personnel. The measure failed in a 3-2 vote. Supervisors Robert Graham and David Archie voted for it. Supervisor Vern Gavin, Credell Calhoun, and Bobby McGowan voted against it.

A second vote for a $10,000.00 pay raise for attorneys also failed. The public defender was told to meet with the county administrator to work on finding funding in the county’s budget.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.