Relief From Excessive Heat by the Weekend

Not nearly as hot for Saturday and Sunday.
Not nearly as hot for Saturday and Sunday.(WLBT)
By Elise Uschmann
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 7:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Just two more days of severely hot and muggy before we finally return to normal hot and muggy! We can’t escape the humidity in July in MS, but we can escape the heat dome. That will finally move out as we tumble into the weekend and a cold front moves through.

Today, high temperatures will be in the upper 90s again, and it will feel like 100-110 degrees. Same story for tomorrow, and both days we expect little to no rain.

The cold front will begin its plunge through the southeast on Friday night and meander until Sunday afternoon. This system will kick up some storms as it rolls through, and a few of them could be strong to severe (especially early Saturday morning).

After that, it’s back to regularly scheduled programming for a few days. Highs will be in the low 90s for the weekend and the start of the next week, and afternoon showers and storms will start to present themselves again. Things will warm back up by mid-week, with highs in the mid 90s.

