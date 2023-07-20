Powerlines down in Southaven due to crash

Burger Battle
Mothers of Murdered Sons

By Myracle Evans
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - A vehicle crash is causing some power outages and traffic issues in Southaven.

The Southaven Police Department responded to the crash on Thursday morning that led to downed electrical lines.

The area of Goodman Road and Airways Boulevard is still closed as of Friday morning, and traffic is still being affected.

Some areas do not have power, according to SPD.

No injuries were reported.

It is unclear when the power lines will be repaired.

