Mothers of Murdered Sons

One injured, suspect on the run following shooting in St. Martin

Officials with Jackson County Sheriff’s Department are on the scene at Red Roof Inn in St. Martin after a shooting has left at least one person injured.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ST. MARTIN, Miss. (WLOX) - Officials with Jackson County Sheriff’s Department are on the scene at Red Roof Inn in St. Martin after a shooting has left at least one person injured.

Details are limited at this time. One person is confirmed to have been transported to the hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound; their status is unknown. Deputies are still searching for the suspect.

This is still an active crime scene, and we will work to provide you updates as they become available.

