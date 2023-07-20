One injured, suspect on the run following shooting in St. Martin

ST. MARTIN, Miss. (WLOX) - Officials with Jackson County Sheriff’s Department are on the scene at Red Roof Inn in St. Martin after a shooting has left at least one person injured.

Details are limited at this time. One person is confirmed to have been transported to the hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound; their status is unknown. Deputies are still searching for the suspect.

This is still an active crime scene, and we will work to provide you updates as they become available.

