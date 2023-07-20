Burger Battle
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Moss Point High School back open one month after tornado

The roof at Arthur Haynes Gymnasium looks pretty good from the inside considering just a month ago, a portion was ripped off during a tornado on June 19.
By Bill Snyder
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - The roof at Arthur Haynes Gymnasium looks pretty good from the inside considering just a month ago, a portion was ripped off during a tornado on June 19.

On the first day of classes at Moss Point High School, it’s business as usual. The roof is fixed, and students are ready to begin.

“Hats off to our maintenance department. They came in here and worked 14-16 hour days to make sure we could still start today,” said Boyd West, principal at Moss Point High School. “They got it looking this good and they did a phenomenal job. Other than a few touch-up pieces we have to do, we’re in great shape.”

The gym wasn’t the only area of the school that was damaged in the storm, but those rebuild projects are also close to completion.

“The June 19 tornado had a tremendous impact on our district, but we were boots on the ground within 48 hours to make sure we got everything back the way it needed to be,” said Dr. Oswago Harper, school district superintendent.

Moss Point is also in the new flow of a flexible schedule.

“This is going to be transformational for our district. It gives us that flexibility to do some different things with our children,” Harper added.

