Burger Battle
Dale’s Taste of Summer
Operation Backpack
St. Jude Dream Home
Senior Salute
Promote Your Business
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Jackson resident concerned after her vehicle, other cars broken into

By Holly Emery
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - In the early hours of Wednesday morning, a team of thieves broke into trucks parked outside of homes along Martingale Road in Jackson.

“It happened so, so fast. Generally, I wake up at about five o’clock in the morning. And based on my security cameras, it happened at about 5:15 a.m.,” Lisa Joiner said. “They went through my glove box. I didn’t have anything in there. But they did throw it all over the seat and stuff.”

Luckily, the thieves didn’t take any of the more expensive items in Joiner’s truck.

“My sunglasses, they didn’t take that. So, they were pretty specific as to what they were looking for,” she said.

When she realized what had happened, she called Jackson Police, who began investigating.

Joiner says the police told her they were looking for something more valuable.

“Based on communication [with the police], they were looking for guns or something of that nature.”

Joiner says her neighbor’s gun that was in his truck was stolen just moments before they arrived at her house. She thinks the thieves cased her neighborhood the week before.

“I had noticed a couple of days prior that the security camera was going off every hour on the hour. And you kind of say oh, wow, it must be some type of glitch or whatever. And I was kind of feeling that way this morning when it did go off at about 5:15 a.m. But I didn’t act on it because I was like, ‘Oh, maybe it’s that glitch that was still occurring.’”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release Carlee Russell’s 911 call to dispatch
FILE - The company said an employee conducting sanitation operations died of injuries sustained...
16-year-old dies in accident at Mississippi poultry plant
Suspect dies during standoff in Canton, officials confirm
Suspect dies during standoff in Canton, officials confirm
FILE - In this Aug. 15, 1996, file photo, rapper Tupac Shakur attends a voter registration...
Las Vegas police search home in connection to Tupac Shakur’s killing
Nine school districts across the state will return to the classroom this week.
More Mississippi school districts shifting to modified school calendars

Latest News

From left to right: Omari Smith and Kemari Smith
Mississippi inmate ejected from vehicle, airlifted to Jackson hospital after escape
Christopher Miller and Jamar Tanner
2 Cleveland, Miss. men arrested for murder in Memphis
Suspect dies during standoff in Canton, officials confirm
Suspect dies during standoff in Canton, officials confirm
31-year-old Jaeshia Avery has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault.
Suspect arrested in shooting of mother, child in Meridian