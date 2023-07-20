Jackson resident concerned after her vehicle, other cars broken into

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - In the early hours of Wednesday morning, a team of thieves broke into trucks parked outside of homes along Martingale Road in Jackson.

“It happened so, so fast. Generally, I wake up at about five o’clock in the morning. And based on my security cameras, it happened at about 5:15 a.m.,” Lisa Joiner said. “They went through my glove box. I didn’t have anything in there. But they did throw it all over the seat and stuff.”

Luckily, the thieves didn’t take any of the more expensive items in Joiner’s truck.

“My sunglasses, they didn’t take that. So, they were pretty specific as to what they were looking for,” she said.

When she realized what had happened, she called Jackson Police, who began investigating.

Joiner says the police told her they were looking for something more valuable.

“Based on communication [with the police], they were looking for guns or something of that nature.”

Joiner says her neighbor’s gun that was in his truck was stolen just moments before they arrived at her house. She thinks the thieves cased her neighborhood the week before.

“I had noticed a couple of days prior that the security camera was going off every hour on the hour. And you kind of say oh, wow, it must be some type of glitch or whatever. And I was kind of feeling that way this morning when it did go off at about 5:15 a.m. But I didn’t act on it because I was like, ‘Oh, maybe it’s that glitch that was still occurring.’”

