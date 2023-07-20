‘It is shameful’: Former OSHA advisor demands answers in teen’s death at Mar-Jac plant

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Why? That is the question thousands are asking as the death of a 16-year-old at a Hattiesburg poultry processing plant made national and international headlines.

Representatives from Mar-Jac Poultry MS LTD said Duvan Pérez was performing sanitation operations on July 14 when he died in an undisclosed incident involving machinery.

According to Debbie Berkowitz, a former senior advisor for the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), Pérez should have never been working at the plant in the first place.

“It’s dangerous work in poultry plants,” Berkowitz said. “It’s why they have a very high turnover; people get hurt. It’s not a high priority. Though they say workers are their highest priority, it is not.”

High rates of injuries and death within the meat and poultry processing industry were so high that the Fair Labor Standards Act of 1938 (revised 2016) banned anyone under 18 from working in them under the Hazardous Occupations Orders, HO 10.

“The reason you have to be 18 to work in these plants is because they are incredibly dangerous, and you have to have the maturity to understand that while you’re working in these plants,” Berkowitz said. “And also the maturity to understand that if something is unsafe that you need to speak up.”

Pérez is the third employee to die while working at Mar-Jac’s Hattiesburg plant in the last three years. Previously, 33-year-old Joel Velasco Toto and 48-year-old Bobby Butler died due to injuries obtained in on-the-job incidents - December 2020 and May 2021, respectively.

“I think this is the tip of the iceberg, and I think it’s shameful,” Berkowitz said. “I mean Mar-Jac, there were three deaths in (less than three) years in this plant. That is one of the more horrific safety records of any workplace in this country. That is huge.”

WDAM 7 researched and pulled safety records for Mar-Jac over the last ten years. During that time, OSHA issued eight citations for safety violations at the Hattiesburg plant. Incidents included the two deaths in 2020 and 2021, three amputations and a hospitalized injury due to a fall. Three of the investigations are still open.

Berkowitz said she was horrified but not surprised by the citations.

“This company not only has an incredibly bad track record when it comes to safety, and especially in this plant and in the state of Mississippi, but it is known to fight any inspections to make the workplace safer,” she said. “Safer workplaces save money, and they save lives. But this company is just really about, ‘get the workers in; get the product out get the profit in.’”

Berkowitz added that sanitation, in particular, is the most hazardous job in meat and poultry processing plants.

“But sanitation, in all these plants, is the most dangerous part of the job because you’re using high-pressure hoses with caustic cleaning compounds to clean all the blood and guts from all the equipment in the plant,” she explained.

Some people online have raised the question of who is at fault for the teen working in such a dangerous job, with some pointing the finger at Pérez’s family.

Several people online have raised the question if Pérez's parents should shoulder the blame for the underage teen going to work at Mar-Jac. (WDAM)

However, Berkowitz said the onus falls squarely on the company’s shoulders.

“It is the company’s responsibility to follow the law,” she said. “Companies have to really be vigilant about this, and I think it’s systemic in the industry, in the meat and poultry industry.”

Earlier this year, the Department of Labor fined Packers Sanitation Services Inc. more than $1.5 million in penalties after investigations revealed the contract sanitation company was illegally employing more than 100 children in major meat and poultry plants across eight states.

Just last month, NBC aired a special report on federal investigations into the illegal hiring of migrant children from Guatemala at meat processing plants.

Pérez himself is a Guatemalan native from the village of Huispache who immigrated to the United States several years ago.

While his family here in Hattiesburg has declined to comment, his Guatemalan family has made several public statements on social media and local media stations.

“It breaks my heart, and I want my grandson’s remains to return here, and I have no words why my grandson’s departure hurts me,” said Pérez’s grandmother Petrona Ramírez Mendez (translated by Huispa Mega Visión Ramirez).

Another family member who spoke with NBC, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they face a pending immigration issue, said Pérez was “generous, smiley and very fun and very responsible at work.”

It is currently unclear how Pérez managed to obtain his job at Mar-Jac or if it is a bigger issue within the company.

Two investigations are currently open with the Department of Labor (DOL) - one by OSHA and one by the Wage and Hour Division. However, a DOL representative said they are unable to comment on the investigations at this time.

Berkowitz said the DOL investigations could take months and probably conclude around the same time.

“I am really hoping that OSHA and the Wage and Hour Division that are conducting investigations do a thorough investigation and really throw the book at this company,” she said. “There is no excuse for this. There is no excuse for violating child-labor laws. And the reason you have these laws is to protect children, and now you have a child who’s died.”

Representatives from Mar-Jac Poultry said they would cooperate with all ongoing investigations and that they held worker safety at the highest priority.

Following his death, the Forrest County coroner also ordered an autopsy on Pérez’s body. Those preliminary results returned Wednesday afternoon. However, Pérez’s family has asked that they not be released.

Under Mississippi law, autopsy reports are not a matter of public record.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.