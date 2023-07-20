Burger Battle
Dale’s Taste of Summer
Operation Backpack
St. Jude Dream Home
Senior Salute
Promote Your Business
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

First Alert Forecast:

Next 3 days
Next 3 days(WLBT)
By Dave Roberts
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Dangerous heat and humidity continue through Friday with not as hot weather expected this weekend.  The weekend will bring us much relief, but there will also be a few showers and thunderstorms with it.  A marginal or one out of five risk for severe weather is possible Saturday.  Overnight temperatures tonight in the 70s to near 80 degrees will rebound into the upper 90s Friday.  It will feel closer to 110 degrees in the afternoon and evening and even a little hotter in some cases.  While we are not expecting much in the way of any rain Friday there will be a better chance for showers and thunderstorms toward Saturday and Sunday; and this will knock the highs down closer to 90 degrees this weekend with lows in the 70s.  A cool front will drop southward across our area Saturday bringing a cool-down and a slightly higher chance for showers and thunderstorms.  Sunday will be slightly drier with only a few showers or thunderstorms possible.  The severe threat this weekend appears very low for the time-being, but the chance is a little higher on Saturday versus Sunday.  The average high is 92 and the average low is 72 this time of year.  Sunrise is 6:08am and the sunset is 8:05pm.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WLBT at 5p - clipped version

Most Read

Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release Carlee Russell’s 911 call to dispatch
The thermostat in Hope McNally’s home read up to 99 degrees. She said she cannot afford a new...
Arizona woman living with no air conditioning for 2 months receives free unit
Suspect dies during standoff in Canton, officials confirm
Suspect dies during standoff in Canton, officials confirm
Nine school districts across the state will return to the classroom this week.
More Mississippi school districts shifting to modified school calendars
Guy Fieri’s restaurant in Mississippi is now open
Guy Fieri’s first restaurant in Mississippi is now open

Latest News

Next 3 days
First Alert Forecast: not as hot this weekend with better rain, storm chances
Not nearly as hot for Saturday and Sunday.
Relief From Excessive Heat by the Weekend
Elise's Thursday Morning Weather
Heat Alerts today
First Alert Forecast: