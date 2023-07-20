First Alert Forecast: not as hot this weekend with better rain, storm chances

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - TODAY: Another brutally hot afternoon is on tap as mainly sunny skies prevail overhead. Highs are forecast to reach the middle to upper 90s with peak heat index values between 105 and 115 in some locations. An Excessive Heat Warning and Heat Advisory continues across central MS for the threat of heat stress. Temperatures will eventually dip back to the 70s overnight under a mostly clear sky.

FRIDAY: Friday will likely be our last day with this intense heat and humidity before relief arrives this weekend. Temperatures will quickly warm well into the 90s by the afternoon hours with it feeling more like the 100s. Outside of a few stray showers to the north, most spots will stay dry.

EXTENDED FORECAST: The strong upper-level riding will finally break down this weekend allowing a cold front to drop in from the north. There will be the chance for some scattered showers and possible storms along this boundary as it sinks south throughout the day on Saturday. A few strong storms with gusty winds cannot be ruled out. Temperatures will be much closer to normal in the lower 90s over the weekend. A few showers will be possible again on Sunday, mainly to the south close to the nearly stalled front. We should quickly see temperatures warm up back to the mid 90s by next week with low-end chances for rain.

