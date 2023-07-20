Brandon native and former Mississippi State Bulldog signs deal with New York Mets

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A former Brandon High School and Mississippi State Bulldog signed his first professional MLB contract with the New York Mets on Wednesday.

Kellum Clark, who was a member of the 2021 College World Series-winning MSU squad, was drafted in the 20th Round (the 606th overall pick) of the 2023 MLB Draft a week ago by the Mets.

Big congrats to Brandon High alum @kellum_clark for signing with the New York Mets today! We are proud of you! #BOE pic.twitter.com/pAphBKJL7Q — Brandon Bulldog Athletics (@BrandonBulldogs) July 20, 2023

Clark played for Mississippi State from 2021-2023, recording a batting average of .270, 126 hits, 30 home runs, and 88 RBIs in three seasons in Starkville.

The Brandon native played at Jackson Academy for three years before playing his final two high school seasons as a member of the Brandon High School Bulldogs Varsity baseball team.

His younger brother KK, who plays baseball for Brandon High School, signed to play for the MSU Bulldogs on November 9, 2022, and will join Mississippi State next season as a pitcher/infielder.

