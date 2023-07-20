Burger Battle
Dale’s Taste of Summer
Operation Backpack
St. Jude Dream Home
Senior Salute
Promote Your Business
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

75-year-old woman from Dixie community arrested, charged with 1st-degree murder

A 75-year-old Forrest County woman is being held on a $1 million bond for a murder committed...
A 75-year-old Forrest County woman is being held on a $1 million bond for a murder committed five years ago.(Forrest County Sheriff's Office)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

From Forrest County Sheriff’s Office

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A 75-year-old Dixie woman is being held on a $1 million bond after being charged with first-degree murder in the 2018 death of her husband.

According to the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page, Harriet Mooney Howe remains jailed at the Forrest County Adult Detention Center.

Howe is accused of killing her husband, George Howe, in April 2018, at their marital home in the Dixie community. The FCSO page offered no details into the manner of George Howe’s death.

The post said advancements in digital forensics and the continued efforts of FCSO investigators uncovered key evidence that finally led to the arrest of Harriet Howe.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release Carlee Russell’s 911 call to dispatch
Suspect dies during standoff in Canton, officials confirm
Suspect dies during standoff in Canton, officials confirm
The thermostat in Hope McNally’s home read up to 99 degrees. She said she cannot afford a new...
Arizona woman living with no air conditioning for 2 months receives free unit
Nine school districts across the state will return to the classroom this week.
More Mississippi school districts shifting to modified school calendars
Guy Fieri’s restaurant in Mississippi is now open
Guy Fieri’s first restaurant in Mississippi is now open

Latest News

Mississippi State football at SEC Media Days
WLBT at 6p
A winning Powerball ticket worth $100,000 was sold at North Hills Texaco.
$100,000 Powerball ticket sold in North Hills
WLBT at 5p - clipped version